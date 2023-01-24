Residents have raised concerns about "dangerous" conditions along a walking and cycling route through the Baranduda Conservation Park.
They said this had resulted from significant recent rainfall that caused tree roots to emerge from soil erosion, along with holes up to half-a-metre deep.
Baranduda resident Averil York said she was so worried about the track not being graded that she didn't feel safe.
After her walk, she posted on the community web page (Baranduda community notices) several other residents expressed similar concerns.
One person posted that the trail had been poorly maintained for at least four years.
Mrs York said something needed to be done before someone was hurt.
"You've got to be on your guard and watch only for divots in the track but tree roots too," she said. "No one is walking on the track because it's too bloody dangerous.
"It's beautiful, but it worries me."
The 78-year-old said since the wet weather hit, the track had gotten worse.
"Some of the trees have branches hanging which would drop at any given minute too," she said. "I know water has a lot of force, but these holes blew me away.
"Something needs to be done.
"We will stay away unless council does something."
Wodonga Council said the nature trail on Avalon Road had been "prioritised on a list of repairs".
Outdoor operations manager Richard Lamb said the trail works would begin as soon as possible.
"Following widespread damage to roads, tracks and other assets during last year's storms and floods, the Avalon Road fire trail has been on a prioritised list of repairs," Mr Lamb said.
"Council staff will begin repairing and filling channels on the trail over the next two weeks."
However, Mr Lamb said the track could not be graded as it lay within a Wodonga Retained Environmental Network reserve and so was subject to conservation management requirements.
"But the channels will be carefully filled to ensure the protection of trees and other vegetation," he said.
Mrs York said she used to see a lot of people using the tracks, from runners to mothers with prams and toddlers, but still felt unsafe in light of the current conditions.
"This is one way to stay fit and healthy, and certainly it's cheaper," she said.
"But balance is an issue for people like me, my neighbour has even fallen.
"My daughters have told me to take my phone wherever I go.
"I'd like the area to be graded at least, and some trees to be cut down because it's just horrible at the moment."
