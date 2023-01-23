The Border Mail
Albury teenager handed control order keeping him in juvenile detention til August

By Albury Children's Court
Updated January 24 2023 - 8:50am, first published 8:30am
Kid fired gun outside public housing units, pulled knife on his mum 2 days later

A teenager who fired a homemade gun behind an Albury public housing block had spiralled into crime after finding his father's dead body.

