Kid fired gun outside public housing units, pulled knife on his mum 2 days later

A teenager who fired a homemade gun behind an Albury public housing block had spiralled into crime after finding his father's dead body.
The seriousness of the boy's offending was emphasised, Albury Children's Court heard on Monday, by his admission he intended to police that his plan had been to cause serious harm to people at the flats.
Discovering his dead father left the boy, now 15, with post-traumatic stress disorder.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin handed the boy an aggregate 20-month jail term on three firearms charges and over an incident two days later where he held a knife to his mother's throat.
On those two charge sequences he will serve at least 10 months before becoming eligible for release from youth detention.
But he accumulated an additional three-month non-parole period as a result of his offending on July 23 and 25, 2022, triggering the breach of a 13-month control order.
The order, which was imposed as a suspended sentence, had a non-parole period of six months.
The boy pleaded guilty to possessing an unregistered firearm in a public place, firing a firearm in or near a public place and possessing an unauthorised firearm over the first incidence.
The boy fired the gun in a courtyard accessible to 30 units near the back entrance of the units in Thurgoona Street on July 23.
He hid the gun, then months later revealed its location to police.
Video footage had been taken of the boy, who struggled with illicit drug addiction, holding the firearm and then discharging the single shot.
"It would have caused fear to nearby persons," Ms McLaughlin said.
Two days later he got into an argument with his mother in her central Albury unit.
He kicked in a wall then grabbed a knife from a kitchen drawer, holding this to her throat while saying "f---ing slut".
For that he pleaded guilty to using an offensive weapon to commit an indictable offence of intimidation and destroy or damage property.
He will be eligible for release on parole on August 24.
