The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Driving escapade at Wangaratta's Apex Park dishonoured man's military service, says magistrate

January 30 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A picture posted on social media after the Nissan Navara rolled, while allegedly being drive by Craig Pierce, at Apex Park.

A man who drove his vehicle recklessly through a Wangaratta park has been released from custody after a magistrate told him his actions were "mind boggling".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.