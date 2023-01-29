A man who drove his vehicle recklessly through a Wangaratta park has been released from custody after a magistrate told him his actions were "mind boggling".
Magistrate Peter Mithen told Michael Bryent the community simply would not accept his behaviour on the night of January 12 at Apex Park.
Bryent and co-accused Craig Pierce had driven from Reservoir to Benalla, where they stole petrol, and on to Wangaratta.
They had been drinking on the journey, and continued to do so at the park. It was there that Bryent, 57, first got into the unregistered Nissan Navara the pair had travelled in, and drove at a fast rate into the park where he performed burnouts.
He drove over a bike, which became stuck under the four-wheel-drive and was destroyed. Bryent did not stop, but continued to drive around the park in dangerous and erratic manner, creating clouds of dust and then driving back through them.
When he returned to the area where he and Pierce were drinking, the pair were confronted over the bike by a group of youths.
Bryent's solicitor Geoff Clancy told the court his client was from Wangaratta originally, but had spent time at Reservoir.
He often sleeps rough while in Wangaratta. He served in the Defence Force from 1983 to 1986, and was proud of his military service, Mr Clancy said.
But he now suffered from mental health issues, and was someone "in real need of a number of supports".
"He seems to have fallen under the radar in terms of mental health and the like," Mr Clancy told the court.
In sentencing at Shepparton court on Friday, Mr Mithen sentenced Bryent to the 14 days of custody served, as well as a community corrections order.
"What staggers me is that you would have had a lot of training in three years in the Defence Forces about safety and the dangers of vehicles being driven incorrectly or unlawfully, yet this ...occurred and that boggles my mind," he told him.
"You said to people that you are very proud of your military service, well you haven't honoured it, I can say that, with this escapade.
"That's something for you to think about in the future, and especially at your age. There's people been put in danger here and it's unacceptable and the community simply won't accept it."
