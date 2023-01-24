The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Tyson Smith-Anderson on youth parole for armed robbery, accused of wild driving around Wangaratta

By Wangaratta Court
January 24 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tyson Michael Smith-Anderson was released on parole in November after serving a jail term for a hold-up at a Benalla service station. He used a loaded shotgun.
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.