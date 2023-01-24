Tyson Smith-Anderson is alleged to have drawn the attention of officers on January 22 when he overtook them at speed on Ryley Street, Wangaratta, about 1.20am, and travelled west on the wrong side of the road, Wangaratta Magistrates Court has been told.
He evaded police but they were able to stay across the movements of the silver Ford Falcon.
Senior Constable Luke Baker told the court he and another officer were in a car that had attempted to stop Smith-Anderson in Rattray Avenue, but that the youth had driven at them and swerved only "at the last minute".
"By the time he swerved to avoid our vehicle I estimate he would have been no more than 10 metres away," Senior Constable Baker told a bail hearing for Smith-Anderson on Monday.
"In hindsight I was pretty conscious of the fact that I could have come into real danger that night."
The court was told Smith-Anderson's speed on Murphy Street in the centre of Wangaratta was estimated to be 80km/h in a 40km/h zone, and then in excess of 100km/h on Ryley Street - a 50km/h zone.
He is accused of fleeing the scene, while a passenger who attempted to run but was apprehended told police Smith-Anderson was the driver.
Senior Constable Baker said various items were found in a search of the car, including a tomahawk axe, $650 in cash, a gold watch, a proof of age card and a newspaper article about Smith-Anderson.
"I'm unsure why he would have such a thing (the newspaper clipping)," Senior Constable Baker told the court.
Police arrested Smith-Anderson near Solimo Towing hours later, with police alleging he was attempting to gain entry to get to his car about 8.30am.
Senior Constable Baker told the court Smith-Anderson had previously displayed a tendency to return to places where he thought his car was. A silver flick knife was found in his underwear, the court was told.
In arguing for bail for Smith-Anderson, solicitor Geoff Clancy said police did not have proper identification of his client as the driver of the vehicle.
He told magistrate Peter Mithen that Smith-Anderson had work as a shearer, had a supportive family and, having been on youth parole since November at the time of the alleged offending, had been complying with his parole conditions.
Mr Clancy said in terms of admissable evidence at this point, "it's light on".
Mr Mithen told Smith-Anderson he would be bailed, but to "respect the situation you are in".
"You're pushing the limit, you already owe a lot of parole," he told the teen.
He set a 9pm to 5am curfew, as well as a condition that Smith-Anderson not drive as part of his bail conditions, warning of the ramifications.
"If you keep this up, you're going to be grabbed by police off the street and your chances of getting bail are going to get a lot harder," he said.
"Get stuck into work, keep yourself occupied. Respect your parole, if you don't you are just going to find yourself back in custody and no one wants that. I don't want that."
Smith-Anderson is due to return to court on February 20.
