Lifeguards have been reinstalled at an alpine river pool after an escalating verbal assault forced their removal on Sunday.
Belgravia Leisure, the company that manages and staffs Bright River Pool for Alpine Shire Council, has confirmed it pulled lifeguards from duty at the Bright River Pool due to "aggressive and threatening" behaviour directed towards them.
Belgravia Leisure said the situation on Sunday escalated while lifeguards were attempting to deliver education to patrons on the water quality and risk of harm at the river pool, where swimmers have been instructed not to enter the water due to dangerous levels of e-coli.
"The behaviour exhibited by patrons was unacceptable and the lifeguards were removed for their own safety. The safety of our staff and patrons is our number one priority," the swim operator said.
Red and yellow flags have not been raised at Bright River Pool to discourage swimming. Lifeguards patrolling the site are tasked with monitoring conditions, rendering first aid, and delivering water safety advice to visitors.
Alpine Shire Council took to social media to confirm lifeguards had been removed from Bright River Pool "for their safety" on Sunday.
"Many people have chosen to continue to enter the river," Alpine Shire Council wrote on social media. "To ensure the safety of those who choose to swim in the river pool, lifeguards have been present."
"Abuse of any kind is unacceptable and will not be tolerated."
Last Summer Alpine Shire Council reported "significant disruption" to its summer holiday tourist visitation, in part due to lifeguard shortages. Lifeguards were deployed at the Bright River Pool for only 15 days in the holidays.
As lifeguards return to the task of advising on water quality issues at the river pool, and with the same safety warnings still in place, Belgravia Leisure have asked the community to act with caution.
"A water quality warning remains in place for the Bright River Pool and Council recommends against swimming at the pool until water quality improves."
