A ball-shooting robot designed and built by three Albury students has helped land them a place in a world championship event in the US.
The Border Robotics Club team, made up of Year 9 Xavier High School students Jake Baker, Sam Kirk and Jack Maskell, will compete in the Vex Robotics World Championships in Dallas, Texas, in May.
It's the third time the team has qualified for the worlds, but was unable to get there due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Training for six hours per week, the boys cannot wait for what's ahead of them.
"Last year we woke up at 4am to compete remotely from Albury," she said.
"The boys were so excited when they heard the news but also very nervous."
Mrs Kirk said they were hoping the community would help sponsor the boys so they could make it to Dallas.
"We are needing to raise around $25,000," she said.
