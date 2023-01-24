Culcairn has signalled its intentions to return as a Hume league finals force, snaring several signings for the upcoming season.
After finishing seventh last year, the Lions have welcomed back midfielder Ben Gould who crossed to the Wagga Tigers last year.
Gould's younger brother Lachie also arrives at the den for the first time with the pair set to bolster the Lions' midfield rotations.
Michael McWilliams and Matt King have also committed and joined the LIons after playing in Chiltern's reserves flag last year.
McWilliams was one of the hard luck stories of the Swans' senior flag triumph after playing 16 senior matches throughout the season before being squeezed out at the business end.
Ethan Golley has also crossed from Barnawartha reserves and will add further depth to the Lions' list.
Culcairn president Jesse Kent said the quintet should provide a major boost to the Lions' finals aspirations.
In a further bonus the LIons have been able to keep departures to a bare minimum with clever goal sneak Jack Chesser the only loss after joining Wodonga.
Talented teenager Joseph Muller, 17, has been training with the Murray Bushrangers over the off-season after enjoying a breakout season last year and playing 16 senior matches.
"We were disappointed to miss finals last year," Kent said.
"But there is a real buzz around pre-season training with the recruits and everyone is working hard to make amends.
"We had more than 30 at training last week which is a real positive.
"We feel adding 'Mikka' (McWilliams) and 'Kingy' will provide us with two tall marking targets in attack and add to our firepower with both noted goalkickers.
"We will have to restructure our attack a bit this year after the departure of Jack who was one of the most dangerous forwards in the competition.
"Ben is a proven performer in the Hume league and we are thrilled to welcome him back.
"His brother, Lachie, is also on board and is a bit taller than Ben and will add another dimension to our midfield.
"Ethan is also a handy pick-up and will give us a bit more leg speed playing across half-forward or a wing.
"We also have several kids coming out of the thirds that will also add further depth to the list and will be given senior opportunities."
McWilliams is highly regarded at Chiltern, both on and off the field.
The solidly built utility is also a former president of the Swans and coached the reserves to the flag last year.
KIng was best on ground in the Swans' grand final victory over Kiewa-Sandy Creek after booting six goals.
The Lions face Henty for their season opener.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.