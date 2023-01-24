It has been a huge off-season for Brad Jones Racing with the Supercar series introducing new cars for 2023.
For BJR, it's meant ditching the four ZB Holden Commodores the team has run for five years and building four brand new Chevrolet Camaros, in time for Newcastle on March 10.
For the first time in many decades there will not be a Ford Falcon or a Holden Commodore on the grid of the premier racing series in Australia.
Ford remains, with their Mustang being run by a number of teams, but with the demise of the Holden brand, General Motors will now be represented by the Chevrolet Camaro.
"It's almost back to the future for Australian motorsport," team owner Brad Jones said.
"In the 60's and early 70's there were plenty of Mustangs and Camaros racing in the Australian Touring Car Championship. which is now Supercars.
"Australians have had a strong affinity with muscle cars, and still do, so this shift to Mustangs and Camaros makes a lot of sense - they look awesome too."
To facilitate the change of cars, Supercars designed a new platform for them to be built on which, they believe, will make the racing even closer.
The new design has less downforce, which makes it easier for drivers to make passing moves, producing even more exciting racing.
"The structures under the body shell are identical, but there is the ability to make adjustments to the suspension et cetera, so drivers and teams can set the cars up differently according to driving styles," Jones suggested.
"It will be interesting to see who is at the front, it's a lot more of a level playing field than it was with the old cars from that perspective.
"The cars are built to military spec precision, so while we have to push it, we can't be careless - it's been a challenge for everyone here and I'm very proud of how all the team have responded, they are amazing."
Jones hopes to have at least two cars ready for a test day at Winton on February 7 and all cars on track at the full series test day at Sydney Motorsport Park on February 23.
