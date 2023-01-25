A COUPLE who grew up on the Border have come full circle as they take over a popular Albury eatery.
Yackandandah-raised Tom Cencic and his Gerogery-raised wife, Emilly, have bought The River Deck Cafe from Alex Smit.
Mr Cencic said they had always wanted to run a cafe and The River Deck was their dream pick.
Having moved back to the Border from Melbourne last year, the couple said the South Albury eatery had long been a favourite haunt.
"When we lived in Melbourne and were visiting home we were always pulled back to The River Deck," he said.
"We always ended up meeting family and friends here."
Ms Cencic had grown up going to Australia Day ceremonies at Noreuil Park and swimming in the Murray River while Mr Cencic trained with Wodonga Raiders there at times.
"It's an iconic venue and there's nothing else like it," Ms Cencic said.
"The closest dining venue on the water is at Wangaratta."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Having moved back to Albury to be closer to family, the couple have two children, Vance, 2, and Bonnie, 3 months.
With backgrounds in hospitality, teaching and accountancy between them, the couple looked forward to watching the cafe thrive after a challenging season.
The activation of Noreuil Park by building The River Deck Cafe was a joint effort with AlburyCity.
Smit said he was immensely proud of what the team achieved over his 11-year reign.
He said highlights were winning the NSW State Tourism award twice for the Tourism Restaurant category as well as many Restaurant & Catering Association awards.
"I've been fortunate to have had the best office in Albury," he said.
"I'm also thankful for the support from the local community. Our suppliers have also been particularly good to us over the years, especially during COVID and the recent floods."
Open daily for breakfast and lunch, the cafe will open its takeaway window on Australia Day this year.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.