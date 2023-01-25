The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Border couple Tom and Emilly Cencic find dream cafe in The River Deck

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
Updated January 25 2023 - 7:21pm, first published 6:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The River Deck's new owners Tom and Emilly Cencic, with children Bonnie, 3 months and Vance, 2, feel right at home. Picture by Mark Jesser

A COUPLE who grew up on the Border have come full circle as they take over a popular Albury eatery.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.