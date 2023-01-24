The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

The Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre gets extra funds to support patients

SE
By Sophie Else
January 25 2023 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury Wodonga Health operations manager, Diane Davey, Trust fund chair Michelle Hensel and cancer care coordinators Nicole Webb and Kate Robinson. Picture supplied.

More than 2000 cancer patients from right across the Border region are set to benefit from a special funding deal announced Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.