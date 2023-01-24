More than 2000 cancer patients from right across the Border region are set to benefit from a special funding deal announced Tuesday.
The Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre said the additional funding to the tune of $162,000 would target patients with "complex needs".
Specifically, the money, to be spent over three years, would be used to expand the cancer care coordination service provided by Albury Wodonga Health from 38 to 57 hours a week.
This translated to improved support for patients and families "who might need extra assistance", including the elderly, those of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent or people with either severe health conditions or who lived in remote areas.
Trust fund chair Michelle Hensel said the cancer care coordinators were highly trained oncology nurses and "served as a vital link between patients and their treating specialists".
"It's an already existing service but a very vital service of the cancer care coordinator," she said.
"The need is constantly increasing and the number of patients is constantly increasing."
Mrs Hensel said it was "a wonderful opportunity" to be able to fund such a service.
"They help coordinate care from diagnosis through to survivorship or end-of-life, and ensure patients have all the information and resources they need," she said.
Albury Wodonga Health cancer services operations manager Diane Davey said the expansion was in response to a growing number of cancer patients and an increase in their needs.
"We're expecting to see an increase in the number of patients as a result of late presentations related to COVID-19," she said. "This means we can better support our cancer patients that need the most support.
In addition, Ms Davey said the extra funding would help equip the aging population and "continue to increase the need for cancer care coordination".
"With over 2000 new patients attending the cancer centre a year there is an ever-increasing demand for the service, which the current full-time equivalent position cannot adequately meet."
Mrs Hensel said funding of the expanded service involved providing Albury Wodonga Health with $54,000 for each of the three years.
"We thank all individuals, groups and businesses who have contributed to our cause," she said.
