The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

As soon as possible: Transport for NSW quiet on timeline for temporary stop as service rolled out

AG
By Alice Gifford
January 25 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 'temporary' bus stop has been installed near a busy intersection and business park on the east end of Smollett Street, Albury. Picture by James Wiltshire.

Communication has stalled regarding a timeline for temporary bus stops installed in central Albury, with affected businesses caught up in resulting traffic and bureaucratic jams.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AG

Alice Gifford

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.