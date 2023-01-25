Communication has stalled regarding a timeline for temporary bus stops installed in central Albury, with affected businesses caught up in resulting traffic and bureaucratic jams.
After being redirected to different agencies or levels of government, and with no response regarding the timeframe 'temporary' is considered to be, Smollett Street businesses are concerned the new stops are there to stay.
"It is open ended. There is no consultation or determination that the period will end any time soon," MWS Wealth Professionals director Brent Barber said.
"We could get to the end of the year and nothing has happened."
The new stops are part of a regional transport service upgrade project for sixteen state cities. The program launched on Monday will see an additional 300 bus services delivered weekly, including new routes to Albury's most travelled to destinations such as the airport and railway station.
The 16 Regional Cities Services Improvement Program has confirmed Railway Parade is the "preferred" location for its bus stop. However, due to design and review delays, this location was not able to be completed in time for the service rollout.
TfNSW said it was working to implement the move to its preferred permanent location "as soon as possible" but over multiple enquiries would not narrow its definition to being in the order of weeks, months or longer.
"Once the Railway Place bus stop is complete, the temporary Smollett Street bus stop will be removed," a TfNSW spokesperson said.
Clifton Motel owner Mina Padhiar said her business was approached for feedback in November before the temporary stops were approved by council and installed.
She said the uncertainty was difficult to plan for, and she was worried about the return of school next week making the traffic and safety issues worse.
"It is causing lots of trouble for us, for everyone," Mrs Padhiar said. "We don't want it even for one day."
"Honestly, I'm upset. Since Monday it has been really very panicking," she said.
