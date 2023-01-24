The Border Mail
Albury police are seeking information after a Lavington man was assaulted and robbed on Eden Street

By Sophie Else
Updated January 24 2023 - 7:23pm, first published 4:25pm
A man has been assaulted during a robbery in Lavington early on Tuesday, with police appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

