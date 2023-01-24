A man has been assaulted during a robbery in Lavington early on Tuesday, with police appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
Albury police said the victim, 26, was walking along Eden Street, near the corner of Noorla Place, about 1am when two unknown men in a vehicle approached him.
The man continued to walk towards Union Road before the pair got out of the car and threatened the man before chasing him.
Police said the victim was kicked and knocked to the ground by one of the men before they stole his wallet and drove off.
The victim was treated for cuts to his hands and feet at the scene.
The assault was reported and officers from the Murray River Police District began their investigations.
Police said the wanted men were both aged about 25.
One was described as having a thin build, with short black hair and a beard. He was wearing a white hooded jumper and a cross-body bag.
The second man had a dark complexion, a black beard and moustache and was wearing a black baseball cap.
They were travelling in a black Holden Cruze.
Anyone who might have witnessed the incident is urged to contact Albury police on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
