We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.
Those words of Winston Churchill ring especially true today as we congratulate the Border and North East residents who feature in the Australia Day honours list.
Over many years, often decades, these men and women have stepped forward, not back, put up their hands, spoken up and out, and generously given their time and talents to create a better community.
And in such varied fields - health care, education, emergency services, suicide prevention, creative arts, sport, the RSL, CWA, scouts and the fight against domestic violence are just some of the areas where they have contributed.
Thanks to them, clubs have been started or saved, projects completed, funds raised and important causes gained public attention.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Not that they would necessarily tell you so. A common theme always whenever honours are announced is surprise (Talgarno farmer Julie De Hennin thought it was a scam), humility and the quick explanation that many others helped out too.
"I don't think it's just my award, I think it's about everyone that has allowed you to do what you want to do for them," Deniliquin's Pamela Ellerman said.
While the desire to help is widespread, sometimes it's a specific circumstance or example that sets committed volunteers on their path.
For Sheryl Pitman, of Howlong, an anonymous cash gift when times were tough led to a "quiet promise that I would pay it back".
"If we're helping people that were in the same position as us 11 years ago, that's good enough for me," Ms Baker said.
Whatever the motivation, these individuals have enriched community life throughout our region and for that we say thank you.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.