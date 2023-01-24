It's a slighly macabre thought; turning human hair into elaborate jewellery adornments.
But Hollie Barclay says there is a fascinating history behind Victorian hair work, which the artist will share at next month's Forgotten Trades Festival at Jindera.
The bygone ways of bygone days will be celebrated at the Jindera Pioneer Museum on February 26, from 12pm to 7pm.
Take a peek into the past and discover long-forgotten trades and craftsmanship, with the event set to showcase a variety of rarely seen skills including shingle making, blacksmithing, shoe making, stone masonry, harness restoration and furniture construction.
Passionate craftsmen and women will share the artistry of their craft in the expansive two acres of fabulous gardens, grounds and exhibits at the museum.
The family friendly afternoon will also include displays of rope-making, cross-cut sawing, hand shearing, spinning and butter making as well as Ms Barclay's (synthetic) hair work.
Museum president Margie Wehner said the event was sure to be an eye-opener for young and old.
"It's a great opportunity to share with the family an insight into bygone days and old trades," she said.
The event will include a home-made cake and plant stall, refreshments, bar facilities and live entertainment.
The museum is still on the lookout for artisans who have a forgotten trade they would like to showcase at the event.
