A young Albury man accused of stabbing a teenager twice to the body has decided against applying for bail.
Dylan Patrick Icely, 24, of Townsend Street, did not enter a plea when he fronted Albury Local Court, via a video link to custody.
Icely is facing a single charge of wounding a person with the intention of causing grievous bodily harm.
IN OTHER NEWS:
He was supported in court by his mother, who was sitting in the public gallery as magistrate Sally McLaughlin considered his case.
Icely, wearing a black hooded jumper with an adidas logo, was represented before Ms McLaughlin by lawyer Chirag Patel.
Icely went to Albury hospital on Friday and was arrested soon afterwards by police, about 2pm.
Icely had gone to the hospital to check on his alleged victim, 19, who suffered puncture wounds to his chest and abdomen.
He made no comment during his appearance, though acknowledged the presence of his mother.
Icely stands accused of stabbing his alleged victim at a Banks Street home in North Albury on Thursday.
Ms McLaughlin ordered that the police brief of evidence against Icely be prepared by March 14, with a brief compliance check to take place in the same court on March 21.
Police have alleged the victim was known to Icely, with the charge specified as being related to domestic violence.
After his arrest, Icely initially appeared before the Wagga Local Court, on Saturday, with an immediate adjournment back to the Albury court.
The teenager was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to hospital, where he underwent surgery and was then listed in a stable condition.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.