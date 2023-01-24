The Border Mail
Albury man's 2 glasses of red wine culminates in fine, licence disqualification

By Albury Court
January 25 2023 - 8:30am
Drink-driver is feeling 'extreme remorse' over his arrest and being charged

An Albury man arrested for drink-driving after downing two glasses of red wine was ashamed of his actions, a court has heard.

