Drink-driver is feeling 'extreme remorse' over his arrest and being charged

An Albury man arrested for drink-driving after downing two glasses of red wine was ashamed of his actions, a court has heard.
This was revealed during David Andrew Morgan's appearance before magistrate Sally McLaughlin.
Morgan, 40, of Nathan Avenue, had just pleaded guilty in Albury Local Court to a single charge of driving with a mid-range prescribed concentration of alcohol.
Defence lawyer Hannah Straughan submitted to Ms McLaughlin that there was nothing in the manner of Morgan's driving "that brought him to the attention of police".
Ms Straughan said Morgan suffered from "a number" of mental health issues.
She said this had been "exacerbated" by "a number of deaths in the family".
Ms Straughan said her client had been seeking help from his GP for these matters related to his mental health.
"He is extremely remorseful and ashamed of his actions," she said.
Ms Straughan asked that Morgan be spared a conviction.
But Ms McLaughlin said Morgan's blood alcohol reading of 0.134, or almost three times the legal limit, placed him in the upper range of a mid-range offence.
Police were conducting random breath tests in Alma Street, Albury, on December 12 when they saw Morgan's Toyota Corolla heading north about 12.15pm.
Morgan was directed to pull over and, when he had, asked him to produce his driver's licence, which he did.
"At this time police observed the accused to be affected by intoxicating liquor" as he "smelt of liquor", had "glazed eyes" and was "slurring his words".
Morgan was convicted and fined $320 and disqualified from driving for three months.
