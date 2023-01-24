Stab 'murder' accused in court again, the teenager in a happier frame of mind

An Albury teenager accused of murder was relaxed and regularly smiled during a brief appearance in court on Tuesday.
The mention of Glenn Bruce Dutton's case ended with his mother calling out "love you, love you" to the 18-year-old.
"Love you, Mum," he called back, during his appearance via a video link to jail, where he has been held since his arrest as a "vulnerable" inmate.
His demeanour was in sharp contrast to his first appearance on November 15, the day after his half-brother, Isaac Morgan-Wise, died in Albury hospital about 1.45am after undergoing surgery.
Dutton was arrested and charged after Albury police attended a Crisp Street home on November 13 just before 8pm.
He was happy on Tuesday and clearly buoyed by the presence of a group of eight supporters, including his mother, in the Albury Local Court gallery.
Prosecutor Sergeant Andrew Pike told magistrate Sally McLaughlin that a partial brief of evidence in the case had been served on the defence.
"We're asking for an extension of brief orders for six weeks, to seek further material," Sergeant Pike said.
The court heard also that a hearing was expected to be held as part of a police forensic procedure application, with the next mention of that matter to be on January 31.
Dutton, who did not apply for bail, will be required to appear via a video link.
