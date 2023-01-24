The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Albury youth facing murder charge must now front a forensic application hearing

By Albury Court
Updated January 24 2023 - 7:19pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stab 'murder' accused in court again, the teenager in a happier frame of mind

An Albury teenager accused of murder was relaxed and regularly smiled during a brief appearance in court on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.