Former Lockhart coach Jake Phillips is making his return to the Demons for the upcoming Hume League season

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated January 24 2023 - 6:41pm, first published 6:29pm
Former Lockhart coach Jake Phillips has rejoined the Demons after having last season off and is a versatile performer who can play in attack or defence.

Lockhart has received another boost ahead of the upcoming Hume League season with former coach Jake Phillips returning to the Demons.

