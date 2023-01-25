JANUARY
27
Rock Tones, Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
James Worth, The Bended Elbow, 8.30pm
Look Sharp, Sodens Hotel, Albury, 9pm
28
The Great Pretenders, Commercial Club Albury, 8.30pm
Sons of Motherless Goats, Sodens Hotel, Albury, 9pm
Take It Easy featuring Starrson Talent, Beer Deluxe Albury, 10pm
29
Nick Keogh, The Bended Elbow, 4.30pm
FEBRUARY
3
Syndicate, The Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
4
John Lawrence Band, The Commercial Club Albury, 8.30pm
10
Cube Session, The Cube Wodonga, 6pm
Chocolate Starfish: Bat Out Of Hell, Albury Entertainment Centre, 8pm
3 of a Kind, The Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
11
The Best of The Bee Gees with Colin "Smiley" Petersen, Albury Entertainment Centre, 8pm
Overtime, The Commercial Club Albury, 8.30pm
The Gunz, Sodens Hotel, 9pm
15
Kingswood, SS&A Albury, doors open 7.30pm
10
Country Music, You and Beer Tour with Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley, SS&A Albury, 8pm
17
Chris Connor Elvis Australian Tour, Albury Entertainment Centre, 8pm
Kiss The Frog, The Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
Better Daze, Sodens Hotel, 9pm
18
The Smith Street Band: Life After Football Tour 2023, SS&A Albury, doors open 7pm
The Fleetwood Pac, The Cube Wodonga, 8pm
Good Sugar Band, The Commercial Club Albury, 8.30pm
Rebel Rose, Sodens Hotel, 9pm
24
Cool Cats, The Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
Cherry Chain, Sodens Hotel, 9pm
25
Storer featuring Sara and Greg Storer, The Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
Rattler, The Commercial Club Albury, 8.30pm
Boogie Wonderland, Sodens Hotel, 9pm
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.