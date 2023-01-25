Lavington businessman Ben Hamilton woke up one morning three years ago and couldn't breathe.
The 47-year-old had suffered a heart attack and was flown to Melbourne.
His partner, Ruby Gruber, rang triple zero. He wouldn't be alive if she hadn't been there to phone for an ambulance.
As part of his efforts to get well again, he began walking with his family; this later led to him posting on social media and opening up about his battles with severe depression.
Since then, Mr Hamilton said his outlook on life had changed.
"The taste of mortality changes everything," he said.
"There were four of us and occasionally a couple of friends, walking three or four times a week for a six-kilometre route across Lavington's Pioneer Park. It was a great escape."
"I wanted to see if anyone else wanted to join our little venture, so we posted it on Facebook."
Mr Hamilton said he never expected 38 people to show up.
"We were blown away. The week after that, we clocked up over 50 people and then the following week, we had over 80 people," he said.
The walk is open to anyone three days a week - each Monday, Tuesday and Thursday - beginning at 8.15pm.
Mr Hamilton said he began walking for mental health, but the social side of the experience was "incredible".
"You exercise for your own reasons, but when you get a community involved it's hard not to be inspired," he said.
"It highlights the vulnerability and has a massive impact on mental health.'
Mr Hamilton has spent the past three years in and out of hospital for checkups. He has had five angiograms, but still doesn't know what caused the heart attack.
Although he said his family had a history of heart disease, he had been healthy and had trained in the martial arts since he was a child.
"To think the walking group started with my own mental health battles stemming from heart issues and PTSD to having a community of other people joining us and sharing their stories is something else," he said
"People who haven't exercised or walked for over 10 years are joining us; mums with prams and toddlers, dog walkers, sporting teams like Boss Boxing in Wodonga and a few people in their '70s.
"It's just been incredible to hear from everyone else as to why they attend.
"It's a blessing to know we all have our own personal demons and how much easier they are to defeat when we combine energy and fight them off together."
