The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Lavington's Ben Hamilton creates a community walking group

SE
By Sophie Else
Updated January 25 2023 - 7:04pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Organisers Ben Hamilton and Ruby Gruber say the energy of the walking group is something not to be missed. "We want to share laughs and stories. Everyone is welcome". Picture by James Wiltshire

Lavington businessman Ben Hamilton woke up one morning three years ago and couldn't breathe.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.