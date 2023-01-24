Barbara Whitby, 39, is wanted on an outstanding warrant. She is known to frequent the Albury and Wodonga areas.
Tiarny Mumbler, 28, is wanted on two outstanding warrants. She is known to frequent the Albury area.
Amber Smith, 28, is wanted on four outstanding warrants. She is known to frequent the Moulamein area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Albury Police Station on (02) 6023 9299, or Crime Stoppers on 1800.
IN OTHER NEWS:
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.