Police searching for people in Albury, Wodonga areas

By Ted Howes
Updated January 25 2023 - 10:38am, first published 10:30am
Barbara Whitby

Barbara Whitby, 39, is wanted on an outstanding warrant. She is known to frequent the Albury and Wodonga areas.

Ted Howes

