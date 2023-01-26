The finest flower festival between Melbourne and Canberra is back in the Albury Botanic Gardens. From home gardening to urban farming, there will be a range of guest speakers - including popular Gardening Australia host Costa Georgiadis - and workshops for all ages, interests and abilities. There will be live music and free entertainment, as well as regional food, craft beer, wine and botanical gins. Repair Cafe Albury Wodonga will help sharpen your small garden tools. Tickets are available at the Gardenesque website, Albury Entertainment Centre box office or at the event itself with Eftpos.