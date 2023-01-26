GROW UP
The finest flower festival between Melbourne and Canberra is back in the Albury Botanic Gardens. From home gardening to urban farming, there will be a range of guest speakers - including popular Gardening Australia host Costa Georgiadis - and workshops for all ages, interests and abilities. There will be live music and free entertainment, as well as regional food, craft beer, wine and botanical gins. Repair Cafe Albury Wodonga will help sharpen your small garden tools. Tickets are available at the Gardenesque website, Albury Entertainment Centre box office or at the event itself with Eftpos.
RIDE UP
Albury Summer Fair, Albury Racing Club, Saturday, January 28, 3pm to 9pm
Albury Summer Fair is back. Presented by Aussie NightMarkets, there will be gourmet food trucks, gourmet desserts, rides and jumping castles, retail and craft stalls and carnival games. Kids' rides wristbands available on site. Free entry at the gate and free parking.
SWIM UP
James Cameron's Avatar - The Way of Water has fast become one of the most successful films of all time. The incredible underwater sequences - shot over four years in custom-built dive tanks in Los Angeles and New Zealand - involved 200,000 dives and meant the cast and crew had to be trained in specialist diving techniques. Following this special 3D screening, supervising master diver and Yackandandah resident John Garvin will join a Q&A.
LISTEN UP
Sons of Motherless Goats, Sodens Hotel, Albury, Saturday, January 28, 9pm or Take It Easy, Beer Deluxe Albury, 10pm
Rock up to Sodens Hotel as the Sons of Motherless Goats return for a monster night of blues based rock 'n' roll. Live and free. Show starts 9pm. Later Beer Deluxe Albury will host Take It Easy featuring Starrson Talent.
SEW UP
Sewcial Sewing Day Albury Wodonga, Baranduda Community Centre, Saturday, January 28, 10am to 3pm
Beginners or experienced seamstresses are welcome. Sewcial Sewing makes all kinds of clothes but favours dressmaking. Cost is $10 a person and booking is essential. Email or phone sewcialsewingAW@outlook.com or 0424 085 300.
STOCK UP
Albury Wodonga Farmers' Market, Gateway Village, Wodonga, Saturday, January 28, 8am to noon
Stock up on fresh produce and pantry staples. There will be fruit and vegetables, fresh herbs, tomatoes, honey, free-range pork, lamb, kimchi, artisan cheese, bread and pastries, locally-roasted coffee beans, smallgoods and smoked meats.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.