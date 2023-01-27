The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Fernhill Angus back on board for Stock and Land Beef Week 2023

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
January 27 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Rowley Bennett prepares for Beef Week at his Corowa stud, Fernhill Angus. His bull sale runs on Wednesday, March 29, at 1pm on property at Warrah, 6770 Riverina Highway, Corowa. Picture by Mark Jesser

STUD cattle and commercial breeders will have access to the biggest offering in history of herd genetics at the 32nd annual Stock and Land Beef Week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.