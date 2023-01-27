STUD cattle and commercial breeders will have access to the biggest offering in history of herd genetics at the 32nd annual Stock and Land Beef Week.
Starting yesterday, Beef Week 2023 runs until to February 3 this year.
These sale bulls will gross a staggering $70 million during Beef Week and at on-property and multi-vendor offerings after Beef Week.
Many of the nation's leading British and European breed studs will be open during Beef Week and will have their sale catalogues available and have sale bulls penned and identified for potential buyers.
Dr Rowley Bennett, who will open his Corowa stud, Fernhill Angus on Wednesday, said after a challenging year for the sector, producers were forced to become even more efficient.
"We've had a very wet season and that can have an adverse effect on cattle," he said.
"My cattle have done really well and we've had really good feed up until now.
"The industry is going to get tougher and cattle prices may come back a bit.
"There's a drought happening in America right now but the worldwide demand for good quality beef is still high.
"In a normal cycle we might expect a little downturn in cattle prices in the next year."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Dr Bennett said his stud, which initially started as "a hobby" with 13 cows in 1998, had turned into a commercial enterprise over almost a quarter of a century.
He said he tried to get the most out of each bull.
"We're a commercial stud with an emphasis on fertility, sustainability and temperament," Dr Bennett said.
"This year I've had quite a lot of demand from Queensland; I've sold a lot of bulls that weren't in my sale up there.
"Mostly my clients are based between Corryong and Shepparton."
Dr Bennett said his enterprise had calved 350 cows this year.
He said he aimed to calve 350 to 400 each year.
"I sell 140 bulls a year now," he said.
"I've got 64 bulls to be catalogued for this year's annual bull sale.
"I anticipate having 20 bulls on show in the pens on Wednesday for buyers to see what's available on sale day."
Fernhill Angus will offer bull videos on its upgraded website for the first time.
The stud is open Wednesday, February 1, from 9am to 5pm.
Its stud bull sale runs on Wednesday, March 29, at 1pm on property at Warrah, 6770 Riverina Highway, Corowa.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.