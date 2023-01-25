Ashlee Hannan will bust her basketball moratorium with the Albury Wodonga Lady Bandits this year.
She hasn't graced the court in nearly four years, but the former Australian junior representative has been coaxed back into the sport through dialogue with coach Matt Paps, and is eager to band together for the Bandits' championship defence.
"(Matt) would just check in at the start of every season and see if I wanted to play again. I would always say 'oh no, not really' but this season I thought 'you know what, why not'," Hannan said.
"I feel like I've just been gradually itching to play again lately.
"I miss being in that team environment, getting to run around and enjoy myself."
Standing at 193 cm, Hannan's pedigree as a power forward in undeniable.
The 21-year-old represented Australia at under-16, 17 and 18 level before penning a move to the University of Texas Women's Basketball.
However, her passion for the game waned and in 2020, the Brisbane-born baller admitted she never thought of returning.
While her talents have lay dormant since 2019, fervent is a superlative as accurate as any which describes her want to return to the hardwood once more.
"I haven't played properly for probably three, almost four years...I think this is a bit of a way to get me back on my feet, see how I go and go from there," she said.
"When I was 15 I moved to Canberra to train at the AIS on scholarship with the Centre of Excellence.
"I was in that program for two years and made a couple of the junior Australian teams during that time.
"I then went on to commit to a division one college over in the states in Texas, then I sort of lost a bit of that passion for the game and decided to put it to rest for a little while.
"I've been down and visited Albury and got to know the area and the girls a bit more. That was fun, everyone was really lovely.
"I'm so keen; I'm hoping it'll be a really good experience."
A large chunk of credit in getting Hannan to the Border is owed to Paps.
Keeping conversation lines alive during her stint away from the game has been crucial in sealing the deal, and now his persistence has paid dividends.
"I've been speaking to Ashlee for years now, just touching base with her because she hasn't played for a while," he said.
"I really just touch base about once a year about basketball, every other time it's just general chat.
"I rang her just before Christmas, she had a bit of a think about it over Christmas and she's keen to come and have a crack at a return to basketball which I'm excited to help her with."
Paps hinted Hannan could slot into a swingman role, deployed as a small/power forward.
However, he indicated his main focus would be jumpstarting Hannan's hunger for basketball again - and believes there's no better environment to house Hannan's rejuvenated passion for the sport than at Lauren Jackson Stadium.
"If there's any group that is going to help her reignite the passion for the game, it's going to be the environment that we've currently got," he said.
"The main goal, and I won't speak on her behalf, is to get back and enjoy the game and see where it takes her.
"If it is something that she wants to try, then going back towards a WNBL type level of basketball might be there.
"But the number one goal is to get her to enjoy herself and have a good experience."
Hannan is currently in Canberra, and will relocate to the Border some time next month.
She adds to the addition of Casey Ardern and Emma Mahady pre-Christmas, with the bulk of the Bandits' senior composite to begin training in mid-February.
While the uncertainty of Lauren Jackson's return remains on the lips of Bandits' faithful, Paps' recent recruiting has surely put the fans at ease as the side stares down the barrel of a back-to-back title attempt.
And Hannan is ready.
"I don't think there are any expectations, and obviously it's a strong team," she said.
"Everyone seems so lovely like I said, they were all very welcoming, and NBL1 is a pretty good league so I'm hoping I'll have some fun and see what happens from there."
