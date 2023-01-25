A sculpture in wire and a floral replica of a woman from the 1800s is a vision artist Natalie Schrickker hopes visitors will take away with them from this weekend's Gardenesque festival.
To be held in the historic Albury Botanic Gardens, founded in 1877, Gardenesque has been touted as the finest flower festival between Melbourne and Canberra.
The sculpture will feature among a host of displays, including an array of garden and lifestyle markets.
Schrikker said she had been working on her pieces for "well over 100 hours".
"I'm looking forward to getting them out of my backyard," she said.
"We have the most beautiful gardens here and so much on offer.
"It's amazing to get together with other artists and showcase what we can do."
Albury mayor Kylie King said the second Gardenesque would be "such a successful hit after a two-year hiatus".
"Even if you aren't a green thumb, you'll just enjoy roaming around the beautiful gardens and enjoy a day out and maybe come back for both days," Cr King said.
