Community feedback is being sought for proposed improvements at a troubled interchange that feeds into the Hume Highway.
With congestion increasing due to a number of housing developments in Thurgoona and Wirlinga, suburbs where the population is predicted to reach 50,000 in coming decades, Transport for NSW today released its draft plans to address safety and efficiency at the Thurgoona Drive interchange.
"The interchange at Thurgoona Drive currently experiences congestion in the morning and afternoon peak hours," Albury MP Justin Clancy said.
"Engaging the community at this early stage of planning will enable us to deliver a solution that meets the growing needs of the community and business."
Improvements in the draft plan include short, slip and second circulating flow lanes, and the conversion of a traffic island to an additional travel lane.
Using an interactive map of the interchange, feedback can be left by dropping a pin and submitting a comment until midnight on February 28.
After entering an email address and creating a user name, feedback is welcomed from all members of the community regardless of age or home address.
Albury mayor Kylie King said she hoped pedestrians, cyclists and students would submit their feedback, particularly given the interchange's proximity to primary schools.
She said there were several other known congestion "pressure points" in the area that were deserving of similar design upgrades.
"This interchange is very difficult. No child could safely ride their bike to school or walk," Cr King said.
"It is also about where we can access our facilities using pedestrian crossings or for cyclists."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Bookmark https://www.bordermail.com.au/
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @bordermail
Follow us on Instagram @bordermail
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.