The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Draft plans released to address troubled Thurgoona Drive interchange as population climbs

AG
By Alice Gifford
January 26 2023 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Community feedback is being sought for planned 'safety and efficiency' improvements at the Hume Highway and Thurgoona Drive intersections.

Community feedback is being sought for proposed improvements at a troubled interchange that feeds into the Hume Highway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AG

Alice Gifford

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.