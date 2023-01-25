Wangaratta residents who were gagging on a stench emanating from a sausage-casing factory should be able to continue to breathe easily.
A prohibition notice to stop meat processor Van Hessen discharging wastewater into its ponds - a practice believed to have caused the stink that has plagued residents for months - will remain in force.
Van Hessen had tried to halt the Environment Protection Authority notice, however, the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal ruled on Tuesday the notice will remain.
The EPA notice prohibits Van Hessen discharging wastewater until dissolved oxygen levels are maintained at an acceptable level and odours are not discharged beyond the boundary of the premises.
Van Hessen challenged the notice in VCAT and asked for it to be stayed until a full VCAT hearing can be held.
The VCAT decision means the notice remains in force until a full hearing is held in May.
EPA North East region manager Renee Palmer said the authority remained committed to resolving the odour issues caused by Van Hessen and to improving the amenity for the Wangaratta community.
"EPA is not here to stop the business operating, just to make sure it meets its responsibilities to the environment and the community," she said.
"One of the most useful tools in monitoring odour is EPA's log of calls received from the public, and those calls have steadily tapered off since the company was prohibited from sending wastewater to the treatment ponds."
