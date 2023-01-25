The Border Mail
Van Hessen ban to stop wastewater discharge remains in force

By Ted Howes
January 25 2023 - 2:10pm
The Van Hessen complex at South Wangaratta, which has been blamed for causing a distressing stink for months, has been ordered to not discharge wastewater into its ponds pending a full hearing into the matter.

Wangaratta residents who were gagging on a stench emanating from a sausage-casing factory should be able to continue to breathe easily.

