A concerted effort by his mother to bring her shy young son out of his shell ultimately led to Neil Jarrott's lifetime of selfless service.
Dubbed the "mayor of Moyhu" by the people he cares for in the community, those decades of untiring dedication were recognised during Wangaratta's Australia Day celebrations yesterday.
Mr Jarrott was named the Rural City of Wangaratta's citizen of the year.
It was an award he said he never expected to receive but one that brought him great satisfaction.
About 100 people gathered in Wangaratta's King George V Memorial Gardens for the celebrations, and of those eight became Australian citizens.
The new citizens joined mayor Dean Rees and Indi MP Helen Haines on stage, with everyone served a barbecue breakfast.
Young citizen of the year Thomas Willoughby said he dreamt of becoming a policeman, but for now was content with throwing himself into a life of volunteering.
Being a volunteer was something that came naturally to him.
"I've done a fair bit to get to this point," the 19-year-old said.
"I've never found a reason why I volunteer. But I have a few health issues and later on in life it will limit what I can do, so I thought I'd get it all over and done with now.
"I want to make sure everyone else around me feels good.
"I've always known of the award; it's never something I aimed for, but I've found a purpose for it."
Sixteen residents who created artworks as part of the Art NORTH & Beyond project were honoured in the category of event or project of the year.
Their sculpture trail was designed in honour of the late Dianne Glenister.
Team member Marg Pullen said she felt a great sense of achievement receiving the award.
"It's really exciting," she said.
"It's just so great and a celebration of our determination to do something and bring people back together again."
Cr Rees said it was people such as these who made Australia Day possible.
"It's the highlight of my year, that's for sure," he said.
"And it's always year-after-year a great event.
"It's also remembering our past. Respecting our Aboriginal cultures is always big on our agenda, and we look forward to moving forward with all this.
"Here we are on the pathway together. We look forward to forgiveness, moving forward with arms wrapped around together and walking down the path together."
Mr Jarrott said it was a great turn-out.
"I'm very much stepping outside of my comfort zone," he said.
"But it's great that I'm recognised for what I enjoy doing.
"I'm used to being in the background."
Mr Jarrott has been volunteering for 55 years and said he enjoyed being a part of the community.
"It's rewarding but it's also a nice inner feeling when you're involved in something worthwhile." he said.
Mr Jarrett's volunteering has been with the Lions Club and the Moyhu Action Group.
"To this day the Lions Club is a significant call of my time that I enjoy very much."
