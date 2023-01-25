A South Albury man is expected to be committed for sentence over several weapons charges when his matter goes back before court late next month.
That will be on one charge sequence.
Matthew Sullivan is also facing unrelated charges over an allegation he rammed a police car near his home in late August.
The charges that went before Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin this week related to a police raid on his Ebden Street home in early November.
Police claimed they found a pump-action shotgun and a pistol in the 34-year-old's flat, though these have been identified in the charges laid as being gel blasters closely resembling real guns.
Sullivan remains in custody and was not required to appear before Ms McLaughlin, who was updated on progress in the case by Director of Public Prosecutions representative Andrew Hanshaw.
Mr Hanshaw said a case conference involving the DPP and Sullivan's defence had been held recently and that a further adjournment was required in order to possibly reach a negotiated settlement of the case.
He asked Ms McLaughlin for a further mention day of February 21.
"Is that for a committal on that date?" she asked.
"Yes, your honour," Mr Hanshaw replied.
Sullivan is facing charges of possess an unauthorised prohibited firearm, not keep a firearm safely, possess an unauthorised pistol, not keep a pistol safely, possess ammunition without a permit and two counts of possess goods suspected of being stolen.
He was asleep in his home on November 9 when police went to his unit about 8am over outstanding warrants for his arrest.
Police have alleged the shotgun was in bed beside Sullivan, who woke up "in a panic".
A smaller handgun was allegedly found close by on a coffee table.
"It's not a real one," he allegedly told police, "I found it about a week ago."
Police have further alleged they found a box containing 18 rounds of .22 rifle ammunition and a registration plate stolen from a box trailer.
