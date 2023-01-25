The Border Mail
South Albury man told cops who woke him up that two 'illegal weapons' were fakes

By Albury Court
Updated January 25 2023 - 5:36pm, first published 5:30pm
Matthew Sullivan

A South Albury man is expected to be committed for sentence over several weapons charges when his matter goes back before court late next month.

