An East Albury teenager who had embarked on dealing in illicit drugs was told yesterday he risked jail if he decided to resume his trade.
Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin agreed with defence lawyer Mark Cronin that Ky Dale McFaull's offending did not warrant a jail cell.
"Well, we're a long way from the threshold (for custody)," she said.
But Ms McLaughlin said that was only because of a combination of factors in the 19-year-old's favour, including his lack of criminal history, his youth and his clear remorse.
"The matters before the court are very serious," she said, on sentencing McFaull on charges of possessing and supplying a prohibited drug.
While McFaull had avoided jail, Ms McLaughlin nevertheless pointed out to him the "detrimental impact" illicit drugs had on the wider community.
The consequences of such offending then, she said, meant that offenders ultimately went from their everyday community to a jail community.
It was an overpowering smell of cannabis, the court heard previously, that led to police searching McFaull's van on October 1 at 10.28pm.
McFaull was driving along Atkins Street in South Albury when NSW Highway Patrol officers stopped him for a random breath test.
After asking him to drive a little further along the line so they could then question him about not having "P" plates on his van, the officers smelt cannabis.
The stench was even stronger when they then returned to the driver's window.
McFaull twice said "nah" when asked about cannabis then admitted "there's a distinct stench in here".
He then told police he had cannabis on the back seat.
Police found 70 grams of cannabis and an 11-gram bag of white powder suspected of being cocaine.
When the powder, which also included a cutting agent, was weighed without the packaging it came in at 7.29 grams.
Mr Cronin said the "seriousness" of being involved in the supply of illicit drugs had been made clear to his client.
"He understands that."
Mr Cronin said McFaull had had nothing to do with drugs since his arrest.
Ms McLaughlin warned McFaull that any repeat of such offending would lead to jail.
"I have no doubt if you make better choices you will have a much better future," she said.
McFaull was convicted, placed on a 12-month community corrections order and fined $1200.
