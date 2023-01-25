The Border Mail

Albury trainer Brett Mallyon hoping Galbalan can handle rise in grade at Wagga on Thursday

By Brent Godde
Husband and wife team Mary and Brett Mallyon are hoping for success with Galbalan at Wagga on Australia day. The galloper is among the leading chances for the $27,000 Benchmark 57 Hcp, (1200m) with Fiona Sandkuhl aboard.

Group 1 winning jockey Katelyn Mallyon will fly in from Sydney to watch her horse Galbalan race at Wagga on Australia day.

