Group 1 winning jockey Katelyn Mallyon will fly in from Sydney to watch her horse Galbalan race at Wagga on Australia day.
Katelyn is in the ownership of the galloper alongside her parents Brett and Mary who train the horse at Albury after recently relocating.
Galbalan was a last-start winner on his home track earlier this month to hand Katelyn her first winner as an owner in a huge thrill for the Mallyon family.
The five-year-old gelding is set to tackle the $27,000 Benchmark 57 Handicap, (1200m) with apprentice jockey Fiona Sandkuhl retaining the mount.
Brett said Galbalan had thrived since breaking through for his maiden win in only his second start for the stable after having been previously trained by Tony Newing.
"The horse has done exceptionally well since his win at Albury the other day," Mallyon said.
"So I'm expecting a bold showing from him at Wagga.
"It ended up being a fairly soft win at Albury and he got the job done with his ears pricked.
"He is a funny little horse to train in that even though he is a five-year-old, I still feel that he is still learning what this racing caper is all about.
"He seems to be growing in confidence since joining my stable and certainly both runs he has had for me he has bounced off the runs and kept improving."
ALSO IN SPORT
Galbalan led all-the-way last start and is set to adopt similar tactics at Wagga after drawing barrier one but steps up to the 1200m after winning over 1000m.
"Fiona gave him a good squeeze out of the gates last-start to cross the field and he immediately came back to her once he found the lead," he said.
"He is over a bit more ground at Wagga but if he can dictate and control the race again, I expect him to be right in it up to his ears.
"Drawing the pole is a bonus and he ran second to Donna Scott's horse (Namid) two starts ago which looks a progressive horse.
"So he certainly ticks more than a few boxes in regards to his hopes at Wagga."
If Galbalan does salute, he will have to defy the popular theory that the majority of horses struggle to go back-to-back after winning their maiden.
"I guess with maidens they are all in the same boat in that none of the field has previously won," Mallyon said.
"But when you go up in grade and tackle these sorts of races there are a few different form lines.
"Sometimes the jump in class proves too big a hurdle but at the end of the day, he can't keep running in maidens.
"I hope he can take that next step and the race should give us an indication."
