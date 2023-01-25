The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Magistrate finds sufficient evidence to let jury decide over the murders of campers Russell Hill and Carol Clay

By Karen Sweeney
Updated January 25 2023 - 6:14pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Lynn (pictured) is accused of murdering campers Russell Hill and Carol Clay. (Paul Tyquin/AAP PHOTOS)

The former airline pilot ordered to stand trial over the murders of Melbourne campers Russell Hill and Carol Clay claimed he'd painted his car a different colour as a project with his sons.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.