Rainbow roadmap: Todd Fernando's vision to safeguard LGBTIQ+ communities

By Jodie O'Sullivan
January 28 2023 - 3:30am
'I shouldn't be the exception to the rule', says Victorian Commissioner for LGBTIQ+ Communities Todd Fernando. Picture supplied

Todd Fernando says it took five generations for "somebody to emerge as successful" in his family.

