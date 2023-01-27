Todd Fernando says it took five generations for "somebody to emerge as successful" in his family.
The 33-year-old, who grew up in the small NSW town of Condobolin, carries the distinction of being Australia's first openly queer and Indigenous commissioner.
He laughingly points out he wasn't the one to put his home town on the map.
"I often joke that 60,000 years comes down to Shannon Noll," he says.
Mr Fernando is only the second person to fill the role of Victorian Commissioner for LGBTIQ+ Communities since it was created in 2015.
A passionate campaigner for the rights and wellbeing of lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and gender diverse, intersex and queer Victorians, his role is to help the government develop policies and services to meet the needs of diverse communities.
In December 2022, Mr Fernando was the keynote speaker for the national headspace forum in Melbourne where Border delegates returned buoyed by his words and vision for the future.
Albury-Wodonga headspace programs manager Leah Tylee is impressed by the work being done to create more "rainbow friendly" centres.
"Todd Fernando had a wonderful way of highlighting not only the vulnerabilities but also the incredible strength and resilience of our community," she added.
Mr Fernando, who has worked with headspaces across Victoria, says his upbringing gives him a unique perspective into the challenges facing young LGBTIQ+ people in rural and regional areas.
Growing up in a small country town, he couldn't find a name, let alone a safe space, to explore his identity.
"I was different, I was out of place and I didn't see any representation of my queerness," he says.
"I couldn't see myself reflected ..."
It was, in fact, far easier to connect with his Aboriginality than his sexuality.
You have to remember, he adds, that it wasn't until 1997 that Tasmania de-criminalised homosexuality.
He was seven years old.
It was only in movies (1995 American road comedy To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar was a favourite) that the young Todd Fernando saw glimpses of himself.
And he knew he had to get out of Condobolin.
"I saw myself reflected as an Aboriginal person because of the men and women in my life, and our culture, but my queer identity was just as important ... (and) because I felt that was missing, it isolated me from my journey," he reflects.
In the early 2000s he moved to Sydney to "find people like me"; the bright lights of Oxford Street a far cry from his bush beginnings.
"It was about finding my other family; there's your family of origin and your family of choice," he explains.
"I moved to Sydney to find community; to find representation and to find who I was in relation to that."
A proud Wiradjuri man, Mr Fernando has forged an incredible path in a relatively short space of time.
I think about all those people who yearn for visibility but don't get it.- Todd Fernando
Finishing high school in Sydney, he moved straight into the university sector - he notes "it took 12 years to go from high school to finishing a PhD (in medical anthropology)".
His academic research focused on the emergence and experiences of LGBTIQ+ Indigenous Australians and Mr Fernando is considered an accomplished diversity and inclusion consultant.
He says his mum (who still lives in Condobolin) and family are "immensely proud of the work I'm doing" but prefers not to elaborate on his personal life.
Instead the Commissioner presses the importance of being visible in his leadership role - so that others can see themselves reflected.
"I think about all those people who yearn for visibility but don't get it," he says.
In his presentations, Mr Fernando focuses on "speaking the truth" - of both his own experiences and the stories others share with him.
He worries about the plight of young LGBTIQ+ people and is "frustrated" by families and communities who "still don't get it!"
"They'd much rather see someone suffer than be happy just because they don't understand," he laments.
Discussions with the state coroner reveal just how many young queer people have taken their lives.
"For them to feel like they have no other option ... I can't help but think about that," Mr Fernando says.
"Young people are not in a safe space."
But while there is "work to be done", there are also signs of hope.
In May last year, the Victorian government released its Rainbow Ready Roadmap, a set of resources rural and regional communities can use to build LGBTIQ+ inclusion.
It came on the back of the state's landmark Pride In Our Future strategy - a 10-year plan to ensure LGBTIQ+ communities are safe and strong.
Mr Fernando said the Rainbow Ready roadmap provided practical steps to help community groups, local government, health and community services, businesses, and learning environments become "rainbow ready".
It's a "step-by-step toolkit ... to build strong inclusive communities across our state"," he wrote.
And he described the government's new Pride In Our Future plan as the first strategy of its kind in the world that "backs LGBTIQ+ people in this way".
But Mr Fernando says being inclusive is not necessarily about grand gestures; a rainbow sticker at a reception desk, for example, can send the message that everyone is welcome.
"It doesn't have to be verbal or in your face," he says.
"It's about providing a way that a young person can see themselves reflected."
Interestingly, in a week where Australia Day was simultaneously commemorated and condemned, where Indigenous singer and activist Archie Roach was posthumously appointed as a Companion of the Order of Australia and where thousands marched in "Invasion Day" protests across the country, it's a heterosexual white woman who has echoed a message of acceptance and inclusion.
In accepting the 2023 Australian of the Year award, body activist Taryn Brumfitt said being "at war" with one's body was hindering young people's ability to achieve their full potential:
"This (issue) is not simply about weight or size, it's about the way we feel about all of our selves; our skin colour, our height, our age, our gender, our unique selves ...
"What if (instead) ... our young people were free to become the leaders, big thinkers and game changers the world needs more of right now?
"It's not our bodies that need to change, it's our perspective."
And therein lies the challenge, Mr Fernando says.
"People don't often hear of a young, queer Aboriginal person from Condobolin becoming Australia's first commissioner," he says.
"But I shouldn't be the exception to the rule.
"Everyone in Australia should have the opportunity to succeed, to love themselves and to do these things - it shouldn't be viewed as a fluke."
