Janice Marcuzzi and her husband Chano always look forward to Wodonga's Australia Day event, and a highlight is welcoming new citizens.
The couple, residents of Wodonga for more than 40 years, said the day out was an "escape from the hoo ha surrounding the date".
"We can relate to it because Chano's family were new arrivals and stayed at the migrant centre at Bonegilla," Mrs Marcuzzi said.
"Let's move away from the hoo ha, all the negativity we've heard lately, and look at the positive side of what these amazing people bring to Australia.
"Chano has worked in Wodonga all his life, I'm from Yack, but this is such a special day for these people and we want them to know that they make the Border such a better place."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mrs Marcuzzi said watching new Australians stand in front of a welcoming crowd at Willow Park was all part of "continuing the tradition of making the Border the diverse and wonderful region it is".
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.