The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wodonga couple welcome new citizens at Australia Day ceremony

TH
By Ted Howes
January 26 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janice Marcuzzi says saying g'day to new citizens is always joyous. Picture by Mark Jesser

Janice Marcuzzi and her husband Chano always look forward to Wodonga's Australia Day event, and a highlight is welcoming new citizens.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.