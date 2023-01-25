A 'miracle' is Border-bound.
Former champion jockey Malcolm Johnston, who carried the nickname 'Miracle' through his long and distinguished career, will speak at Albury Thunder rugby league club's annual function.
And he will be joined by well-known league personalities Benny Elias and Millie Boyle.
"If you were thinking of a name synonomous with the NRLW, then Millie Boyle would be it, while Benny Elias has been a big name in the sport for around 40 years," Thunder coordinator Rick O'Connell suggested.
If you were thinking of a name synonomous with the NRLW, then Millie Boyle would be it, while Benny Elias has been a big name.- Rick O'Connell
"And Malcolm Johnston is a highly rated speaker, so all three will have terrific stories to tell about their highly successful careers."
The trio are extroverted characters, with Johnston notching up 50 years in the limelight after riding his first Sydney winner at Rosehill in 1973.
Johnston was best known for his partnership with Kingston Town, who was one of the five inaugural inductees into the Australian Racing Hall of Fame, joining Carbine, Phar Lap, Tulloch and Bernborough.
Johnston rode Kingstown Town in three successive Cox Plate wins (1980-82), a feat which has never been equalled.
Elias, meantime, is always linked to his beloved Balmain, where he played 234 games, along with 19 games for NSW and six for Australia.
And Boyle is also a national representative, along with a three-time NRLW premiership winner (two at Brisbane, one at Newcastle).
Albury's Commercial Club will host the function on February 10, from 5.30pm.
IN OTHER NEWS:
O'Connell can be contacted for tickets on 0408 431 087 or via Thunder's Facebook.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.