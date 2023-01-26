A Springdale Heights mother who fled on being attacked by her long-time partner was then punched to the mouth when he followed her outside.
A friend of the victim was already in the front yard, with the couple's three youngsters and the friend's own daughter, 10, when the second incident happened.
Albury Local Court has heard that Nathan Andrew Govers then grabbed a pram, which he used to smash panels on the family car.
Govers, who represented himself, asked magistrate Sally McLaughlin how he could possibly be charged with damaging his own car.
But prosecutor Sergeant Andrew Pike said a charge was laid because the car was jointly owned.
The woman began bleeding from a cut inside her mouth after being punched.
Govers, 36, of Kemp Street, Lavington, pleaded guilty to domestic violence-related charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and three counts of destroy or damage property.
Ms McLaughlin said she would order a sentence assessment report to investigate whether there were any non-jail options available for Govers.
The court was told Govers and the victim had been in a relationship for 13 years.
They were at home in Springdale Heights on New Year's Eve with the friend and their four children.
The couple began drinking alcohol about 11pm and then about 1.45am he became "agitated and restless" so went to his room.
"The accused began following the victim around the house, upset the victim was not communicating with the accused," police said.
She pushed Govers "in an attempt to get the accused away from her" while outside.
"The accused pushed the victim back, knocking her to the ground (and) causing scraping and grazes to her right arm."
The woman went back inside and on the way attempted to use her mobile phone to contact her mother, but Govers grabbed the device and threw it to the ground.
Soon afterwards, he followed her again outside and threw his punch.
Govers will be sentenced on March 14.
