Cricket Albury-Wodonga club St Patrick's Tendai Chisoro is planning a full-time move to the Border.
The Patties recently re-signed the former Zimbabwean international for next season.
"It's a decision I've been making for a long time, I'm looking to move away from international cricket, my time is done," he revealed just after guiding the club to its T20 semi-final upset of North Albury on Tuesday night.
"When I came here I felt welcomed and felt at home, so I'm looking to move my fiancee here."
Chisoro played the last of his 38 internationals in May, 2021.
He played three Tests, 21 one-day games and 14 T20s.
The hard-hitting left-hand bat stunned North Albury with his onslaught in the T20 semi.
He ripped 27 runs from a Matt Condon over to virtually seal the result in a flurry of lofted drives and pull shots.
"I didn't feel like it was my worst over, but he clubbed them everywhere," Condon confirmed.
Chisoro finished with a blistering 59 from 30 balls, at a strike rate just under 200.
"You can see the power of the man, he's a big strong guy, he hits them so clean, with a beautiful swing of the bat," coach Liam Scammell explained.
"When you're chasing a total like that (117), it's nice to get away to a great power play and get ahead of the game."
St Patrick's will host Tallangatta in the T20 grand final at Albury's Billson Park on Sunday, February 12, from 3pm.
It will serve as the ideal dress rehearsal for the 50-over finals, which start a month later.
The 50-over competition is still seen as the most prestigious but, given, North's dominance of recent years, the Patties or Tallangatta, for that matter, can only benefit from the experience of a decider under pressure.
"We certainly got confidence out if it and we're looking forward to playing them again," Scammell said.
"We know we have to beat North Albury in the one-day competition at some point, they've been the best team in the comp for a number of years now."
Condon says the loss won't provide any added motivation over the final two months of the competition.
North contests the 50-over grand final re-match against Albury on Saturday, while the Patties are home to New City, which has been boosted by recruits, including ex-English spinner Simon Kerrigan.
