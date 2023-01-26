One lane of a busy highway has reopened after a vehicle caught on fire on Thursday morning.
Emergency services were called to the Hume Highway between Little Billabong and Kyeamba Gap, north of Holbrook, about 10.10am following reports a vehicle had caught on fire.
One of two northbound lanes were closed temporarily as firefighters worked to put the fire out.
A spokesperson for NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) said three trucks were deployed to the scene.
Upon arrival firefighters located a single vehicle which had caught on fire, which then spread to a "small patch of grass".
"It took about 30 minutes to put out and the area has since been cleared," the spokesperson said.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
