Wiradjuri language should feature in cultural protocols ahead of significant council events to propel language revival, say cultural custodians.
As an Aboriginal Education Consultative Group member, Ms Davys said more exposure to language improves familiarity and comprehension, which is particularly valuable for languages in revival.
"They're on Wiradjuri Land. It is appropriate to be speaking the language of the land," Ms Davys said.
"It creates a desire to want to learn; therefore, conversation takes place and language comes in."
Ms Heta said it was "very important" that Wiradjuri people be asked to deliver Country acknowledgements at major events, with Acknowledgements of Country delivered by non-Aboriginal people failing the community's expectations.
Though Welcomes to and Acknowledgements of Country have become an increasingly common feature at meetings across all levels of government, surprisingly few Border councils featured a Welcome to Country on Thursday.
Of the six councils questioned, and of the four which chose to respond, only Albury and Federation councils had planned a Welcome to Country to feature in proceedings.
Different to an Acknowledgment of Country, Welcomes to Country can only be performed by an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander person empowered by their community to perform the cultural protocol.
Ms Heta said Australia Day on January 26 could be divisive for many people in the community, but that Wiradjuri people and such protocols had an important role at all major events, particularly citizenship ceremonies.
"That is part of respecting each other," Ms Heta said.
"My concentration is on the new citizens, making sure the start of their citizenship in Australia is positive and connecting.
"It is the start of the journey if they choose to learn more about the Aboriginal culture and history," she said.
Though Australia Day as a nationally recognised public holiday on January 26 only dates back to 1994, its history is longer in the state of NSW.
Previously an informally recognised date, January 26 was announced as a public holiday in NSW in 1838, specifically, to mark the "Fiftieth Anniversary of the Foundation of the Colony".
One hundred years later, and 56 years before the federated states and territories of Australia synchronised to recognise Australia Day on the NSW date, Aboriginal activists and civil rights groups convened to mark the first annual Day of Mourning on January 26, 1938.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Ms Heta said Australia Day being held on the Day of Mourning was difficult for people to navigate who wanted to celebrate respectfully.
"I'm about being inclusive and connected to everybody," Ms Heta said.
"Everybody has meaning for this day, so we have to be inclusive. We have to care and connect."
"A lot of people want to celebrate Australia Day but they also want to be respectful," she said.
In introducing the citizenship ceremony on Thursday, Albury councillor David Thurley greeted Wiradjuri people in the audience by asking "yamandhu marang?", which means "are you good/well?"
Ms Heta said it was meaningful to hear Wiradjuri language in culturally significant places such as Noreuil Park, particularly as a person who was denied the opportunity to learn her language herself.
"It is part of our DNA, it is part of our cultural identity. If we want to and choose to learn, we should have the opportunity and ability to do so," Ms Davys said.
"We're very strong about teaching Wiradjuri people Wiradjuri language first."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Bookmark https://www.bordermail.com.au/
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @bordermail
Follow us on Instagram @bordermail
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.