NSW Country girls' side dominated by Border products

By Liam Nash
Updated January 26 2023 - 6:03pm, first published 1:29pm
Claudia Hocking, Jade Crook and Aleira McCowan will suit up for NSW Country alongside Timeeka Coleman, while Sienna Harvey has been picked for Victoria Country

A throng of local basketball players have had their talent recognised and given the tap for state selection.

