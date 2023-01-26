A throng of local basketball players have had their talent recognised and given the tap for state selection.
North of the Border, Albury's Timeeka Coleman, Jade Crook, Claudia Hocking and Aleira McCowan all earned a spot in the NSW Country under-18 girls' side, making up close to half of the squad named.
Brad Fruean, also from the Cougars, will steer the side as assistant coach.
On the male front, Noah Rowston and Sam Webb have been named as emergency backups for NSW Country's under-18 boys' outfit.
Former Wodonga Basketball Association member Sienna Harvey has made the grade for Victoria Country's under-18 girls' team, while current Wolves players Lochie Harvey and Frank Oguche have been chosen as backups for the under-18 boys.
All of those set to don the state jerseys will now gear up in preparation for the under-18 Australian Junior Championships set to be held in Queensland in April.
