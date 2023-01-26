North East Region 6 junior cricket grand finals will be held on Sunday.
The carnival has been held over three weekends, with six deciders to be played across the five age groups.
In the under 12s, CAW Country Thunder will tackle Wagga in Pool A, while Wangaratta Blue and Wangaratta Gold will meet at Baranduda No. 2 Oval.
At under 13 level, which is the Graham Kerr Shield, CAW Country Hume will face CAW Hume at Albury's Noreuil Park.
In the under 14s, CAW Country tackles Wangaratta Blue at Baranduda's No. 1 Oval.
In the Noel Bailey Shield, CAW and Wangaratta will play each other in the under 15s decider at North Albury's Bunton Park.
And in the eldest age group, CAW Country will host Wagga at Albury's Alexandra Park.
The pair will contest the Ray Rolfe Shield.
CAW Country and Wagga staged a cracking clash during the regular rounds.
Country's Lachlan Thomas top-scored with a sizzling 70 from 73 deliveries on January 9 in the home team's total of 192.
Wagga replied with 9-173, as No. 7 Vaughn Jenkins pushed the attack with 49.
Campbell Deas and Ethan Haberfield claimed two wickets apiece.
The carnival was formerly known as Country Week, but the format has been altered to be played over a handful of dates, as opposed to a a straight tournament during the January school holidays.
