Two things course through Jake Archer's veins - blood and soccer.
The 11-year-old has hit a new high in his burgeoning round ball career, finding out on Tuesday he's been picked for the IberCup Australia squad heading to Spain and Portugal in a few months' time.
It comes not long after Archer, who is still in year six, was picked for Murray United's under-14 squad as comfortably the youngest player in the side.
His parents knows first hand just how much the call up means to his soccer mad son.
"He was over the moon, I think we all are a bit - he just loves the game," they said.
"We had to get doctors certificates and all that sort of stuff so they'd actually let him play (for Murray) at such a young age.
"He trains every single day - he's training three times a week now with Murray and then he does a lot of online courses.
"Whenever he's not training with Murray he's got a ball at his feet at home, just kicking it against a wall or juggling - he's a freak at juggling at the moment."
Archer will join former Murray United junior and close friend Luca Yates on the tour, which begins with a flight out on March 28.
The experience is a game changer for the youngster, who will tour the grounds of European heavyweights Real Madrid and Benfica as well as playing against some of the world's best young talents at the IberCup.
While it comes with a fair cost in going overseas, his parents said the opportunity is far too good to give up.
"It's definitely going to happen, we'll make it work somehow," they said.
"These opportunities don't come around often so he's got to go over and do it."
Opportunities are beginning to flow thick and fast for Archer, who has come in leaps and bounds in the sport after being nurtured in AWFA's junior ranks at Boomers and Albury City.
He was recently offered the chance to trial in England, and is eyeing off a trial for a scholarship at Sydney's Endeavour Sports High School.
But for now it's the IberCup taking centre stage, and he can't wait to kick on.
