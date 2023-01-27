The Border Mail
January rainfall down on average across Border and North East

By Peter Nelson
January 28 2023 - 10:00am
It's been a mostly dry start to the year in our region, but rain is expected in early February. Picture by Shutterstock

Daily synoptic weather charts have been dominated with high-pressure systems this week - one west of Tasmania and the other in the Tasman Sea near New Zealand - together with a low-pressure trough extending south all the way from near Longreach to Victoria.

