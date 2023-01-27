January rainfall down on average across Border and North East

Daily synoptic weather charts have been dominated with high-pressure systems this week - one west of Tasmania and the other in the Tasman Sea near New Zealand - together with a low-pressure trough extending south all the way from near Longreach to Victoria.
Warm to hot days with easterly winds and above normal humidities have prevailed in our regions. Only isolated thunderstorms have occurred.
Maximum temperatures have been a few degrees above the January normal, with night minimum temperatures also above normal.
So far this month, rainfall has been well down on average.
Moree, up to Sunday, January 22, had received only 2.4mm of rain - the driest start to any year at Moree since 2002.
This did follow heavy rainfall in October 2001, which also happened in October of last year.
October and November of 2001 was very wet in Coonabarabran, just like it was last year.
There was above average rain at most places in February 2002, and it does appear we will have heavy rain in early February and again about February 18-20.
Heavy to flooding rainfall along the central coast of Queensland have eased since January 19.
In a six-day period, Proserpine recorded 860mm - the wettest for January since 1918 - while the 653mm at Mackay represented the wettest six days in January since 1496mm in 1918.
Looking further ahead, prospects for the spring season north of the Riverina this year do look grim, with very dry conditions now being expected. After the coldest year in Coonabarabran since 1956, many weather events last year matched those of 1917, and now there's the driest start to any year at Moree since 2002.
From most of the records, 1918, 1957 and 2002 resulted in very dry springs during those three years.
Many places recorded temperature of 40 degrees before November.
But one bright prognosis: June of 1918 and 1957 were both notably warmer than normal in Queensland, NSW and Victoria.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.