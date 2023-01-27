The time to plan for future droughts is now

It is too late to store the copious amounts of water that have flooded the region, however it is not too late to plan where we could hold a few thimblefuls in the future.
In fact, now is just the time for government and the bureaucracy to get the skates on and dabble in some infrastructure.
Land is available at lakes Buffalo and Hovell to sink a shovel - and how about some minor weirs along rivers that now look barren after drowning?
How about the water that pelted down Maribyrnong is slowed by a series of mini weirs? How about we try to ensure the major recharging of ground water to make the life of bores more productive. Also as sure as God made little apples, the next drought kicks off after the last rain. Predicting that is like guessing the length of piece of string.
So, if we are not building dams it will fall the farmers to take a long, hard look at drought strategies.
Into the bargain dams tend to be emptied during droughts and streams run dry. Conserving enough feed to take a livestock operation through a drought is problematic, as even the rule thumb of two years supply is soon depleted. Careful management in reducing stock numbers should be front and centre of any drought plan.
As the season tightens, off load stock before they lose condition. It would hurt, oh yes how it would hurt.
Prior to the recent drought, a Riverina sheep breeder made the decision to totally destock. On Auctions Plus, he sold a lifetime's work of astute sheep breeding.
The drought hit with ferocity and he was able to ensure that when it finally broke his country would bounce back.
Now is the time to enhance stock watering systems and to give serious consideration to building containment areas.
A Victorian government website covers the subject in great detail.
Nothing looks worse than images of hungry livestock chasing a feed our vehicle in denuded dusty paddocks.
Then there is the ongoing issue for stock owners of mental health. A detailed plan of action put in place now will go a long way to dealing with this insidious problem.
In the scheme of things, a landmark memorandum of understanding signed between the American Farm Bureau Federation and John Deere - providing US farmers the freedom to fix John Deere machinery independent of an authorised dealer - affects few in Australia should it be implemented here.
Grain growers and other would he hoping that common sense would also prevail across our at times wide brown land.
Farmer organisations would now be putting pressure on the federal government to back any move with legislation. Currently, the manufacturer retains the sole right to service or repair their badged equipment. This can cause serious down time given availability of service staff and distances involved.
The same applies to imported vehicles, where manufactures refuse to supply relevant details to a mechanic in some far flung location during a breakdown. It is about time common sense prevailed.
It is difficult to believe that in a country as big as Australia we could be running out of burial space.
Sydney's cemeteries are nearly full, with the situation desperate for some religious groups.
A big new cemetery near the outer Sydney suburb of Campbelltown is facing heated opposition from locals. An expert commented that nobody wants a cemetery in their backyard.
All this seems fanciful with thousands of hectares surrounding our major cities that surely could support cemeteries. Around 60 per cent of people now choose to be cremated, and growing in number are those where no friends or relatives do not attend any ceremony or celebration. Ashes are spread in a wide range of places and some stay on a living room shelf or are forgotten in a cupboard.
The answer maybe to privatise super cemeteries that could be located on a good regional railway line. Entice the living and dead in to the country where the air is cleaner.
Nothing looks worse than images of hungry livestock chasing a feed our vehicle in denuded dusty paddocks.
Public protests could be taking an interesting turn if you are watching.
In the past, protesting involved carrying a flag or banner and shouting a few inane words. Sometimes there was even a barbecue to add to the excitement.
In the 1980s, Victorian dairy farmers showed a clean pair of heals to the protest movement by blocking factories with concrete blocks and machinery.
High country cattle operators have taken to the streets riding stockhorses, which for animal lovers was a day in the park. There have been tractors, trucks and taxis assembling in country towns and Spring Street, Melbourne.
We have had the misguided who have glued themselves to a range of obstacles and roadways, however the top award must go to adventuresome women of South Australia who at a recent cycling event - in protest of a company's sponsorship - discarded various items of clothing. They were charged with indecent exposure by the constabulary.
You could bet that no one in the crowd cared a hoot.
Get in early and book a seat for any forthcoming legal action. Any lawyer worth their salt should be able to regale all present, and the magistrate will be expected to have a stone face.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.