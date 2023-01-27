The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Time for Corowa, Rutherglen to work together on sport facilities

By Letters to the Editor
January 28 2023 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corowa-Rutherglen secretary/treasurer Rowena Black stands in the flood-damaged clubrooms this week. Picture by Mark Jesser

Bring two sports towns together

Is it time, considering the challenges of Corowa-Rutherglen Kangaroos, what with player numbers and flood damage at John Foord Oval creating unprecedented concerns, to look at the possibility of two traditional sporting strong communities coming together and sharing the facilities at Rutherglen's Barkly Park if the 2023 O and M and Tallangatta fixtures allow?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.