Is it time, considering the challenges of Corowa-Rutherglen Kangaroos, what with player numbers and flood damage at John Foord Oval creating unprecedented concerns, to look at the possibility of two traditional sporting strong communities coming together and sharing the facilities at Rutherglen's Barkly Park if the 2023 O and M and Tallangatta fixtures allow?
With a positive attitude this in turn could create an understanding of a future for both communities to come together as one club and enjoy the historic belonging to the Ovens and Murray and Tallangatta leagues if possible.
Many locals witnessed the excitement of the Kangaroos under-18s, making the 2022 O and M grand final and the high standard of all reserves and seniors finals has made spectator interest back to a former glory not seen for many years.
The reference that bigger clubs in any league have population and resources is never going away so in Corowa-Rutherglen there is a constituted name to assemble these issues and get on with it.
How many of us agree to start somewhere and do something to again be competitive locally?
Make it a Monday, doesn't matter when as the "activists" are never going to be happy.
Activists have to make a noise to get their next grant, otherwise they'd have to get a job.
Federation Shire has amazing facilities and services in pools, library, rubbish and recycle collection, great sports facilities.
We need our shire to prosper and flourish and continue to grow and improve services. Some would have it stay static and unable to provide services.
Past decades of not enticing, encouraging and securing investment by council has held back our town and shire's potential and that must end and no longer get the support and traction it gathers.
Let's see some councillors lift their game and look at the future and the big picture and become more entrepreneurial and aim to capture potential and entice and encourage growth and investment. Let's get the canned Corowa subdivision back on track, we need it.
Let's see tourism departments get active in linking what attracts tourists by building relationships cross border around wine and dine and the turf club and lift the image of town and shire. Let's see strong regional tourism co-operation and a logo created.
Are we all puppets to anti-anything and anti-council voices?
