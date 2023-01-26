CDHBU has welcomed back former players Kade Wilson and Alex Wallis.
The pair's arrival is a huge boost to the Power's depth which was sorely exposed last season when injuries hit.
They join highly rated Mornington Peninsula Nepean Football League duo Rohan Heasley and Ben Landry as arrivals over the off-season.
Both Wilson and Wallis are proven performers in the Hume league.
Wilson is a premiership player with Brock-Burrum while Wallis was a versatile performer for the Power several years ago.
Wilson has also had stints at Corowa-Rutherglen, Rutherglen and Cairns while Wallis has previously played with Wahgunyah.
Rookie coach Kyle Docherty was thrilled to land two further signings in what has been a relatively quiet off-season by most clubs in the competition in regards to player movement.
Docherty said while Wilson had the nickname 'Spud' it wasn't a reference to his ability on the football field.
"Kade has spent the past few winters in Cairns and when I heard a whisper that he might be sticking around here this year, I was quick to give him a call," Docherty said.
"He was more than happy to jump on board which is great news for the club.
"Kade played a couple of matches for us early last year before going to Cairns and I liked what I saw.
"He will add another dimension to our midfield and the thing I like about him most is how tough he is at the contest, especially for a guy his size.
"Kade is also a smart user that finds a lot of the footy and can also play on a wing, in attack or down back.
"His brother Jordy also plays seniors and it will be nice to see them play a season together."
ALSO IN SPORT
Wallis had last season off with Docherty keen to ensure the man they call 'Axe' didn't get used to not playing.
"I think 'Axe' was last at the club in 2015 and is keen to come back and have a year alongside his brother-in-law in Jesse O'Donghue," he said.
'Axe' and his wife Sharni were basically at every home game last year watching Jesse and I kept asking him 'why aren't you playing?'
"He wanted to have a year off to do some renovations but at the end of the year I ran into him at the bottle shop.
"I quizzed him about what his plans were for the season ahead and he said "I will be at Coreen.'
"It was the easiest recruit that I've ever got.
"Axe is a big bodied midfielder that can also play as a key forward because he has got a really strong set of hands.
"So far at training he has really impressed me with his leadership."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.