Live music events may be heading to parts of the North East affected by the recent floods after a $1 million announcement from the Victorian government to boost recovery from the disaster.
The government initiative is aimed at bringing communities together and encouraging tourism, with ideas sought on what type of events would best support the towns affected.
Music Victoria, the state's peak music industry body, will help deliver the program.
"We know recovery is about more than just bricks and mortar, it's about supporting local communities to come together - this live music program will provide Victorians who have done it tough an opportunity to do just that," Minister for Creative Industries Steve Dimopoulos said.
"These music events will help bring people together after such a difficult time, and we're proud to back flood-affected communities to stage events with some of Victoria's top talent."
Music Victoria chief executive Simone Schinkel hoped the events would provide relief and inspiration.
"We look forward to working with those impacted, enabling them to create gigs at a scale and timeline that works best for their community," she said.
The Cat Empire headlined a state government-backed flood relief concert in Shepparton in December.
More details on events and locations are set be announced in coming months.
Venues, event presenters and artists in flood-affected regions are encouraged to contact Music Victoria at info@musicvictoria.com.au to discuss being part of the program.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
