Mt Beauty United meets Barnawartha-Chiltern in round 14

By Liam Nash
Updated January 27 2023 - 4:06pm, first published 11:23am
Mt Beauty's Daniel Saville will be searching for a fourth straight home win.

Mt Beauty United has converted its home ground into a fortress following the Christmas break, and the Power will be out to extend that record when welcoming Barnawartha-Chiltern on Saturday.

