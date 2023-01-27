Mt Beauty United has converted its home ground into a fortress following the Christmas break, and the Power will be out to extend that record when welcoming Barnawartha-Chiltern on Saturday.
Their form is searing hot, reading three wins on the bounce on the main oval.
Drainage issues meant Daniel Saville's charges were unable to host sides in the first half of the season, but it has fast transformed into one of the most formidable grounds for teams to travel to.
But Barnawartha-Chiltern are in a purple patch of their own.
The Miners ousted Bethanga in round 13 and blitzed Eskdale the week prior, and will need an almighty showing with bat and ball to knock off Mt Beauty, which is seeking its sixth straight victory.
ALSO IN SPORT
In other matches, Dederang looks to cement its fourth position when taking on Howlong while Yackandandah squares off against Bethanga and Kiewa plays Eskdale.
