The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Walla gearing up for Culcairn clash following lengthy hiatus

LN
By Liam Nash
Updated January 27 2023 - 11:37am, first published 11:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Walla's first grade outfit will finally hit the park in the 40-over discipline following a seven week hiatus without a competitive game. Picture by Ash Smith

They're itching to do so, but holding a bat or ball in the hand in competitive format has been few and far between for Walla's first grade contingent of late.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LN

Liam Nash

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.