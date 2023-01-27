They're itching to do so, but holding a bat or ball in the hand in competitive format has been few and far between for Walla's first grade contingent of late.
The Hoppers haven't played a 40-over match in close to two months due to byes and forfeits against them, last playing in a T20 win over East Albury on December 11.
The side finally gets their respite in Saturday's hit out, going up against Culcairn, and captain Joel Merkel is eager to see his side unleash.
"We've been finding ways to get around it but we're very keen to get back into it," he said.
"It's probably been lucky that we've had the T20 game - we had that in the last weekend we played before Christmas.
"Having Lockhart forfeit last week we thought we'll just get in the nets and do something, and it turned out that we got a lot out of it."
Despite playing just six games, Walla trails fourth placed The Rock Yerong Creek by only six points.
The Hoppers are hoping a win will break them into the four, but are wary the task at hand is not as easy as it may seem on paper.
"We're expecting a funs runs from them, Lachie Knobel is certainly in a good patch of form so he'll be a key wicket early," Merkel said.
"Just trying to get through their top order early will be the main thing.
"We've probably been a bit lean on runs ourselves, so trying to get an all round performance together with bat and ball I suppose.
"We back ourselves in on the way home, so internally we've got to make sure we get things right."
