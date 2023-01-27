The Border Mail

Cricket Albury-Wodonga's Peter Bridle, Nick Moore umpire in Sydney

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated January 27 2023 - 12:07pm, first published 11:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Bridle umpires in CAW, but recently officiated a NSW Premier Cricket game. Picture by James Wiltshire

Two Cricket Albury-Wodonga umpires have officiated NSW Premier Cricket.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.