Two Cricket Albury-Wodonga umpires have officiated NSW Premier Cricket.
Nick Moore controlled a recent second grade match between Sydney and Northern District, while Peter Bridle had a first grade fixture between Northern District and UTS North Sydney at North Sydney Oval.
"Around seven years ago (when son Chris went to university and to play in Melbourne) I was twiddling my thumbs a bit and Norm Maclure and a few of the other guys asked me to come down and umpire and I enjoyed it," Bridle offered.
In a remarkable coincidence, he umpired Northern District quick Ross Pawson, who was in his first under 14 rep side that Bridle coached.
"I've kept in contact with Ross, but he didn't know I was going to be there, it was a drizzling morning, so we had a delayed start, and I walked out of the ground with the other umpire and looked over towards Ross, he sort of looked at me and looked away again and then he turned back when he realised it was me, his eyes lit up," Bridle recalled of the moment.
"He bowled from the other end where I was umpiring and he got a couple of wickets (2-35) and I said to him after the game, 'if you had been at my end Ross, you would have got three or four (laughs loudly)'."
Given the teams are finals contenders, Bridle is well placed to compare.
"That standard is just a level below Sheffield Shield and this is a good reflection on CAW, but there would be at least half a dozen to 10 guys who would hold their own in first grade," he remarked.
Moore is in his fourth season of umpiring.
"Most of the players are young, 19, 20, 21, they're all pushing for first grade and really well behaved."
